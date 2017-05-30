Elkin Board of Commissioners talk wat...

Elkin Board of Commissioners talk water, infrastructure as they...

Thursday May 25 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The Elkin Board of Commissioners continued discussing the monetary needs of the town in order to present a completed budget for final approval. Nearly $11 million in capital improvement projects and other needs will require the board to choose between securing a loan or raising taxes and fees, though the board is reluctant to do so.

