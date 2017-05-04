County to borrow nearly $40 million -

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

At Monday's meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, county commissioners discussed how the county will spend $10 million which is set to be borrowed in the upcoming fiscal year and another $30 million in the following fiscal year. The plan, for which county commissioners hired a financial consulting company to help develop, was to use $10 million in borrowed monies in the 2017-18 fiscal year to address the capital needs within Surry County government.

Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

