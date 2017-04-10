YVUF funding deadline April 15

The deadline for 2018 funding requests to the Yadkin Valley United fund by non-profits in the Yadkin Valley area is April 15. Funding applications must be submitted online. The deadline for scholarship applications is also April 15, and must be mailed to or delivered to YVUF, 968 N. Bridge St., Elkin, NC 28621.

