Yadkin Valley United Fund surpassed its $170,000 goal, raising $196,013 this year -
Donors, board members and other affiliated with the Yadkin Valley United Fund attend the appreciation banquet Saturday at Cedarbrook Country Club. Clinton and Lois Brim and granddaughter, Lauren Williams, attend the Yadkin Valley United Fund appreciation banquet Saturday at Cedarbrook Country Club.
