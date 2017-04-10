VIDEO: Michael Pardue introduced as new town manager of Jonesville, but no vote taken yet

Michael Pardue was introduced as the new town manager during the regular Jonesville Town Council meeting Monday night, although he was not official because his acceptance was not voted on in an open meeting by the town board. According to North Carolina General Statute 143-318.11, "Final action making an appointment or discharge or removal by a public body having final authority for the appointment or discharge or removal shall be taken in an open meeting."

