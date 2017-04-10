VIDEO: East Surry top winner as regional schools gather at Elkin High School for JROTC Drills
East Surry was the overall winner for both age groups placing in almost every aspect of the drills for all ages. A small crowd gathered early Saturday morning to watch the JROTC Drill Meet hosted by the Elkin High School JROTC in the Elkin Middle School parking lot Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC