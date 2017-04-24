VIDEO: Earth Day Festival hosted by the Elkin Presbyterian Church educational, fun -
Marie Leeds enjoys pinwheels with her children Jab and Mason while at the Earth Day festival hosted by the Elkin Presbyterian Church. The rain held out just long enough Saturday to make a perfect day for the first Earth Day Festival hosted by the Elkin Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC