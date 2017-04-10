VIDEO: Angry Troll Brewing Grand Opening infuses excitement as...
Those attending the grand opening of Angry Troll Brewing are able to converse in the Tap Room downstairs while others listen to live music upstairs in Coley Hall. Explore Elkin was the hot topic during the grand opening of Angry Troll Brewing Friday night as the small town of Elkin hosted several events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
