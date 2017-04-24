Tie-dye project teaches Surry student...

Tie-dye project teaches Surry students writing skills

Saturday Apr 22

Surry Community College students in Dr. Kathleen Fowler's English 111: Writing and Inquiry class recently took part in a T-shirt dyeing project as a lesson in writing directions. Those who participated in the unique project are, from front, from left, McKenzie Reaves of Elkin, Starline Burton of Dobson, Martha Lopez of Mount Airy, Rose McCraw of Lambsburg, Va., Madison Joyce of Mount Airy, James Porcelly of Fort Mill, S.C.; back row, Dr. Kathleen Fowler, Luke Mauldin of Mount Airy, Kobe Rachels of Mount Airy, Brayton Fields of Mount Airy, Cody Willard of Ararat, Va., Nick Piela of Pilot Mountain, and Cameron Gray of Ararat, N.C. Not pictured is Kaytlyn Stevens of Pinnacle.

