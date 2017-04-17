The power of investing -
A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Reach Out and Read Carolinas, a highly effective early literacy intervention with benefits for children, parents, and healthcare providers. Learn more about Reach Out and Read Carolinas at www.rorcarolinas.org.
