The power of investing -

The power of investing -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A small grant from the Winston Salem Foundation to Kids Count Pediatrics in Elkin helped the office transform its clinic and the way it implements Reach Out and Read Carolinas, a highly effective early literacy intervention with benefits for children, parents, and healthcare providers. Learn more about Reach Out and Read Carolinas at www.rorcarolinas.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC