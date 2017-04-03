The Foothills Arts Council will hold ...

The Foothills Arts Council will hold monthly Art Hike Saturday -

Residents and visitors enjoy their time at the Foothills Arts Council as well as other locations during the first Art Hike held while the Gathering was in town. On Saturday, the monthly Art Hikes started during the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail will continue.

