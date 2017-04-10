Telecommunicators honored for their s...

Telecommunicators honored for their service -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

They are the connection between the public and emergency service officials, the lifeline to getting people help when they need it most and quickly - they are telecommunicators. The week of April 9-15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to thank the dispatchers on the other end of the radio who get help for the public, dispatch emergency officials and ensure emergency officials are safe and have the support needed to do their job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC