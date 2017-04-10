Sweet Sixteen for the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival
Bacchus, the god of wine, as portrayed by local actor Gary Maxey, greets guests as they arrive at the 2016 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin. Morgan Harrison pours a tasting of RagApple Lassie wine for a guest at the 15th annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC