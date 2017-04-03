No charges filed and kidsa fundraiser...

No charges filed and kidsa fundraiser help Fonesca family recover after losing children in fire

Eighth grade students from East Wilkes Middle School were able to raise approximately $7000 in one day thanks to the generosity of the community. Friends of Jose Fonesca hold a fundraiser Saturday at Advanced Auto Parts and Big Lots in Elkin to help after his brothers were lost in a house fire in March.

