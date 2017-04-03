No charges filed and kidsa fundraiser help Fonesca family recover after losing children in fire
Eighth grade students from East Wilkes Middle School were able to raise approximately $7000 in one day thanks to the generosity of the community. Friends of Jose Fonesca hold a fundraiser Saturday at Advanced Auto Parts and Big Lots in Elkin to help after his brothers were lost in a house fire in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC