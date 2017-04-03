Knee Deep In Bluegrass TV production begins
Cindy Baucom's Knee Deep In Bluegrass radio program is well on its way to television, with production now underway for her new broadcast showcasing bluegrass music videos. The first 14 episodes have been shot and are now being edited for broadcast starting this fall.
