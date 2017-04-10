Jeff Eidson appointed Elkin commissio...

Jeff Eidson appointed Elkin commissioner to fill vacancy; citizens,...

Tuesday

Jeff Eidson, left, is sworn in as the newest member of the Elkin Board of Commissioners by Town Clerk Cathie Tilley Monday night. The town commissioners appointed Eidson to fill the seat left vacant after the recent death of Bob Norton.

