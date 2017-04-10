Hampton Inn by Hilton Jonesville/Elkin wins 10th Connie award for excellence -
Hampton Inn by Hilton Jonesville/Elkin was granted its 10th Connie award for excellence, receiving top honors over all other properties in the franchise. This Hilton company award is presented to the top six properties in its franchise based on customer satisfaction and overall performance or the Total Quality Index.
