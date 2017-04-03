Goodwill Career Connections offers services, classes and space to community of Elkin

Career Connections specialist Alyson Snow explains that each month clients who find employment are displayed by their first name so that at the end of the year both the wall divider shown and a similar one nearby are usually full. People do not have to be actively searching for employment to participate in the activities at the Goodwill Career Connections, however everyone is asked to RSVP for all programs and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.