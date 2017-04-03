Free SBC seminars announced for April -

Free SBC seminars announced for April

Surry Community College's Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in April at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties. Workforce Unlimited and the Small Business Center will offer a seminar on the challenges facing small businesses in the coming year as a part of the yearly business-to-business networking event BizFest held April 6. The seminar will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy.

