Flooding hits Tennessee, Carolinas, southwestern Virginia
Heavy rainfall from a low pressure system over the Southeast brought flooding over the weekend and overnight, from Tennessee to southwestern Virginia, including Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilkes County, North Carolina, where I grew up. This image shows the flood spotter reports and 72-hour rainfall: One of the areas hard hit last night was the county where I lived for 11 years -- Wilkes County, NC.
