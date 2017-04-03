Elkin Public Library to hold Chalk a ...

Elkin Public Library to hold Chalk a Poem Saturday -

Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

On Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., local residents are invited to decorate the sidewalk in front of the Elkin Public Library in honor of National Poetry Month. "I did Chalk a Poem on our library sidewalk myself last year and people enjoyed it," stated librarian Kasey Nowalk.

