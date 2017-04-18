Elkin Methodist and Presbyterian churches join EVTA to improve trails on Earth Day -
The Elkin Valley Trails Association will hold a work day this Saturday with the assistance of the Elkin First Methodist Church and the Elkin Presbyterian Church. This community work day coincides with Earth Day which is an internationally recognized day in awareness of environmental issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC