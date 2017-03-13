Yadkin Valley girls learned confidence and persistence from Kristan...
More than 50 girls and their guardians participate in the fourth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium at The Liberty Monday night. Monday night local girls ages 8 to 18 gathered at The Liberty to learn how to have enduring self-confidence in spite of the challenges they face in life at the fourth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium.
