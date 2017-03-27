Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce holds elected officials reception...
Elkin Commissioner Tommy Wheeler and Mayor Sam Bishop visit with Duke Energy representatives Jerry Stroud and Jimmy Flythe at the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce's recent elected officials reception held at Cedarbrook Country Club. Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue, left, talks with new EdwardJones agent Aaron Misenheimer, who is opening an office in Jonesville, during the elected officials reception held at Cedarbrook Country Club by the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
