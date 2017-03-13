Wagoners celebrate 50 years of marriage
Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Carolene Wagoner of Elkin celebrated 50 years of marriage with a dinner party hosted by their children for family and friends on Oct. 14, 2016. Frank and Carolene were married at Union Baptist Church in Traphill by the Rev.
