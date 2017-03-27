VIDEO: Bridge and Euchre card club starts at Elkin Public Library -
A bi-monthly card club will begin at the Elkin Public Library on April 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. "I was downtown and just stopped on a whim," explained instructor Hazel Wilmoth, who plays both Euchre and Bridge regularly in Mount Airy as well as on cruises. "[Elkin librarian] Kasey [Nowalk] is in charge of activities around here and we just love her."
