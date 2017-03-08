Town of Elkin prepares for Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail -
Chip McGrady assists Randy Gilliam as he hangs signs welcoming to Elkin the 300-plus visitors expected for the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail March 24-25 with a special Art Crawl on March 26. Andy Hayes and Jesse Johnson completed the team trying to hang Gathering signs before the rain threatening to drop on Elkin Tuesday morning. Chip McGrady assists Randy Gilliam as he hangs signs welcoming to Elkin the 300-plus visitors expected for the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail March 24-25 with a special Art Crawl on March 26. Andy Hayes and Jesse Johnson completed the team trying to hang Gathering signs before the rain threatening to drop on Elkin Tuesday morning.
