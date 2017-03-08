Students prepare a stone soupa at Yad...

Students prepare a stone soupa at Yadkin Valley Community School -

Monday Mar 6

Kimberly Seipel-Parks instructs Eli Seipel-Parks on chopping garlic as part of a student project to make soup to donate to a local charity in Elkin. Tate Sartain, a sixth-grader at the Yadkin Valley Community School, stirs a large pot of stone soup the students made as part of a special project on Friday.

