Students of East Wilkes Middle School To hold car wash benefit at...
Four-year-old Yandell and six-year-old Alexander died in a home fire on March 22. Students of East Wilkes Middle School will hold a benefit for the remaining members of the Fonseca family. After a house fire on Little Elkin Road in Ronda took the lives of Yandell, 4, and Alexander, 6, Fonseca, students of East Wilkes Middle School wanted to help by holding a benefit to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts Store on CC Camp Road in Elkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Sat
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC