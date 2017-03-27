Students of East Wilkes Middle School...

Students of East Wilkes Middle School To hold car wash benefit at...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Four-year-old Yandell and six-year-old Alexander died in a home fire on March 22. Students of East Wilkes Middle School will hold a benefit for the remaining members of the Fonseca family. After a house fire on Little Elkin Road in Ronda took the lives of Yandell, 4, and Alexander, 6, Fonseca, students of East Wilkes Middle School wanted to help by holding a benefit to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts Store on CC Camp Road in Elkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriffa s Reports - Sat Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC