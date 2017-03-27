Students of East Wilkes Middle School To hold car wash benefit at...

Four-year-old Yandell and six-year-old Alexander died in a home fire on March 22. Students of East Wilkes Middle School will hold a benefit for the remaining members of the Fonseca family. After a house fire on Little Elkin Road in Ronda took the lives of Yandell, 4, and Alexander, 6, Fonseca, students of East Wilkes Middle School wanted to help by holding a benefit to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts Store on CC Camp Road in Elkin.

