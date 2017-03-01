Residents to create crafts from adult coloring at Elkin Public Library

Residents to create crafts from adult...

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host its monthly Creative Craft Cafe. Each month, a member of the community shares their creative skills by teaching other residents how to craft simple projects.

