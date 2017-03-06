Paving to resume on I-77 in Surry Wednesday -
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is returning to Interstate 77 in Surry County to smooth out the surface and pave parallel bridges north of Elkin. Starting on Wednesday through the expected completion date of May 25, Diamond Surface will close one lane at all hours on Mondays through Thursdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC