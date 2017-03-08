Moonshine and Still Search, Art Crawl...

Moonshine and Still Search, Art Crawl and other hikes to be featured...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The Gathering of Friends of the Mountains-to Sea Trail will take place in Elkin Mar. 24-26. RSVPs for the event itself are required by March 17. Although socializing and organization are the most significant elements of the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail for the 40th anniversary event, special hikes, workshops and other events have been organized to entertain and educate the 300-plus visitors to Elkin the weekend of March 24. Many require registration or membership, however, there are several that are open to residents as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Thu Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC