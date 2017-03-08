Moonshine and Still Search, Art Crawl and other hikes to be featured...

The Gathering of Friends of the Mountains-to Sea Trail will take place in Elkin Mar. 24-26. RSVPs for the event itself are required by March 17. Although socializing and organization are the most significant elements of the Gathering of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail for the 40th anniversary event, special hikes, workshops and other events have been organized to entertain and educate the 300-plus visitors to Elkin the weekend of March 24. Many require registration or membership, however, there are several that are open to residents as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.