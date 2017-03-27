Lt. David Wagoner to retire from Elki...

Lt. David Wagoner to retire from Elkin Fire Department

After 30 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Elkin, Lt. David Wagoner will retire on March 30. Wagoner began his career with the town of Elkin as an employee of the Recreation and Parks Department in 1987 and was hired as a full-time firefighter with the Elkin Fire Department in 1993.

