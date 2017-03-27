Ken Gulaian and Kari Heerdt receive the 2016 Main Street Champions...
Elkin Main Street Champion Ken Gulaian, center, was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Commerce for the renovations of two buildings on East Main Street. Ken Gulaian and Kari Heerdt were chosen as Elkin's Main Street Champions for 2016 as they purchased and completed renovations of two historic buildings on East Main Street by 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|4 hr
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC