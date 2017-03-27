Ken Gulaian and Kari Heerdt receive t...

Ken Gulaian and Kari Heerdt receive the 2016 Main Street Champions...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Elkin Main Street Champion Ken Gulaian, center, was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Commerce for the renovations of two buildings on East Main Street. Ken Gulaian and Kari Heerdt were chosen as Elkin's Main Street Champions for 2016 as they purchased and completed renovations of two historic buildings on East Main Street by 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriffa s Reports - 4 hr Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC