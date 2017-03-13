Jonesville Police Department make app...

Jonesville Police Department make appearance at Jonesville Historical ...

Approximately 30 guests showed up to play Bingo at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center Saturday night to support the Yadkin Valley Museum, Inc doing business as the Jonesville Historical Society. The Jonesville Police Department makes an appearance Saturday during the Spring Fling due to someone filing a complaint that there was illegal gambling sanctioned by the Jonesville Historical Society, however, that only seemed to add to the entertainment.

