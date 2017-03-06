Job fair scheduled for March 24 at Yadkin Center -
Around 15 different companies will be recruiting future employees at a job fair on March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, in Building A. The following employers have confirmed their participation in the job fair: Yadkin Nursing, Hugh Chatham/Sodexo, Southland Transport, WorkForce Unlimited, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Randstad Staffing, Unifi Inc., Austin Electrical Enclosures, Resource MFG, Lowe's , B&G Foods Inc., Pittsburg Glass Work, Applied Polymerics, Carl Rose & Sons, and American Retirement Counselors. Community agencies also will be providing information to the public.
