Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital receiv...

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital received Womena s Choice Award for...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Dr. Christ Groner is Medical Director of Jonesville Urgent Care and Cheif of Family Practice as well as a patient of the Hugh Chatham Hospital system. Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, was extremely proud that the hospital is in the top one percent of all US hospitals for safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC