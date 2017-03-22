Hannah Davis becomes new executive director at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation -
Originally from Laurinburg, Davis attended North Carolina State University after which she entered the Administrators in Training Program for her Nursing Home Administrators license. This made it possible for her to become the assistant administrator at Scottish Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Laurinburg and the administrator at Autumn Care of Raeford which led her to to her Elkin position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC