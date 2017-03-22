Hannah Davis becomes new executive di...

Hannah Davis becomes new executive director at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation -

Originally from Laurinburg, Davis attended North Carolina State University after which she entered the Administrators in Training Program for her Nursing Home Administrators license. This made it possible for her to become the assistant administrator at Scottish Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Laurinburg and the administrator at Autumn Care of Raeford which led her to to her Elkin position.

