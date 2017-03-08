Girls Empowering Girls Symposium to c...

Girls Empowering Girls Symposium to come to The Liberty in Elkin

The fourth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Liberty in Elkin. According to founder Misty Matthews, the event was created in an effort to guide girls ages 8 to 18 to confidence in spite of the difficulties of life.

