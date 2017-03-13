Foothills Arts Council holds annual Y...

Foothills Arts Council holds annual Youth Art Expo with judge Candice Brown of Wanderlust Studios

Monday

The hills were alive with the sounds of children's laughter Friday night, or at least the Foothills Arts Council was. Young people from Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties displayed their art at the seventh annual Tri-County Youth Art Expo.

Elkin, NC

