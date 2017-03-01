First Listen: Time Sawyer Strikes All...

First Listen: Time Sawyer Strikes All The Right Chords With 'Wildest Dreams' Album Release

If you are a fan of the Marshall Tucker Band and similar sounding '70s "Southern Fried Rock" groups, you are going to be a fan of Time Sawyer and this alt-country, folk-rock band's newest release, "Wildest Dreams." After a four-year hiatus, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based band is introducing its sixth studio album as a follow-up to its well-received, "Disguise the Limits."

