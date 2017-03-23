Extreme couponing expert India Martin...

Extreme couponing expert India Martin to present couponing class at...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Goodwill Career Connections Center in Elkin will present Learn: Snip, Clip and Save. Taught by local resident India Martin, this extreme couponing class will instruct participants in how to use coupons to get the most value for their money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC