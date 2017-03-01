EVTA and Friends work on part of Bike Trail -
Members of Elkin Valley Trails Association work on the Elkin Creek Mountain Bike Trail finishing their work for the day just before Sunday's downpour. This technical trail is walkable for those who prefer an intense hike, however bikes have the right-of-way on this spur off the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
Elkin Discussions
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
