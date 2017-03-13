Elkin Public Library to present Liste...

Elkin Public Library to present Listen and Lead for Listen and Connect -

In an effort to help residents make real life connections, the Elkin Public Library will present the Listen and Connect program Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library. For March, the topic will be "Listen and Lead," where participants will listen to an excerpt from NPR's "All Things Considered" or view a Ted Talks video and then discuss it.

