Elkin Public Library to present Listen and Lead for Listen and Connect

In an effort to help residents make real life connections, the Elkin Public Library will present the Listen and Connect program Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library. For March, the topic will be "Listen and Lead," where participants will listen to an excerpt from NPR's "All Things Considered" or view a Ted Talks video and then discuss it.

