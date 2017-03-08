Elkin officials spotlight downtown needs, recruitment of businesses...
Elkin town officials continue to keep a spotlight on downtown and the need for economic development in the historic area of town. Discussion continued at the commissioners retreat in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
