Elkin man faces multiple drug charges -
On March 22, detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested Alton Wayne Propst, 33, of Elkin, at a service station on U.S. 21 in Hamptonville. This arrest was in reference to an outstanding order for arrest from Surry County.
