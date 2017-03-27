Elkin man faces multiple drug charges -

On March 22, detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested Alton Wayne Propst, 33, of Elkin, at a service station on U.S. 21 in Hamptonville. This arrest was in reference to an outstanding order for arrest from Surry County.

