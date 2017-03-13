Elkin Elementary students aid in Watershed NOW restoration project

On Feb. 21, members of Watershed NOW and fifth-graders from Elkin Elementary School completed a stream restoration project on a small stream in Elkin Municipal Park. The bank of the stream as it entered a new culvert under the walking tract needed further stabilization and the students planted "live stakes," cuttings from the trees nearby that had been planted two years ago to stabilize that part of the creek.

