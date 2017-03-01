Elkin Creek Vineyard hosts Open Mic N...

Elkin Creek Vineyard hosts Open Mic Night for Elkin Public Library -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

Bill Griffin provided publishing resources for other poets as well as reading his own work Sunday night at Elkin Creek Vineyard. The Open Mic Poetry and Prose Night for the Elkin Public Library was hosted by Elkin Creek Vineyard Sunday night with a full house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC