Elkin City Schools to consider going with food service management company, keeping current employees

Elkin students could have a new cafeteria experience next school year, as local school system officials are seeking bids from food service management companies on what they can offer the schools. Chartwells School Dining Services representatives first presented their company's offerings to Elkin City Schools Board of Education during its 2016 annual retreat.

