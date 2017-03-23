Elkin City Schools to consider going with food service management company, keeping current employees
Elkin students could have a new cafeteria experience next school year, as local school system officials are seeking bids from food service management companies on what they can offer the schools. Chartwells School Dining Services representatives first presented their company's offerings to Elkin City Schools Board of Education during its 2016 annual retreat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC