Elkin City Schools is beginning the e...

Elkin City Schools is beginning the early stages of addressing need...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Rob Johnson, a principal at boomerang DESIGN, talks about the proposed plan of where to put a second gymnasium and connecting corridor on the campus of Elkin Middle and High Schools during the recent Elkin City Schools Board of Education retreat. Rob Johnson, a principal at boomerang DESIGN, talks about the proposed plan of where to put a second gymnasium and connecting corridor on the campus of Elkin Middle and High Schools during the recent Elkin City Schools Board of Education retreat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar 9 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb 23 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC