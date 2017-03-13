Elkin City Schools is beginning the early stages of addressing need...
Rob Johnson, a principal at boomerang DESIGN, talks about the proposed plan of where to put a second gymnasium and connecting corridor on the campus of Elkin Middle and High Schools during the recent Elkin City Schools Board of Education retreat. Rob Johnson, a principal at boomerang DESIGN, talks about the proposed plan of where to put a second gymnasium and connecting corridor on the campus of Elkin Middle and High Schools during the recent Elkin City Schools Board of Education retreat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb 23
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC